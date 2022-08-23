Dubai: Police warns of accident, traffic jam on key road

They have advised motorists to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 8:52 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 9:00 AM

The Dubai Police has published a tweet alerting motorists of an accident on Airport Street.

The collision has taken place on the road heading towards the clock roundabout from the freight village tunnel.

They have warned motorists of a traffic jam as well.

ALSO READ: