Dubai Police report accident, traffic congestion on key highway

Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 11:58 AM

Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 12:14 PM

Two vehicles have collided on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street, Dubai Police has said.

The accident has taken place opposite the vegetable market, heading towards Sharjah.

Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution as there is congestion on the road.

