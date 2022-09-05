Dubai Police report accident, traffic congestion on key highway

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 11:58 AM Last updated: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 12:14 PM

Two vehicles have collided on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street, Dubai Police has said.

The accident has taken place opposite the vegetable market, heading towards Sharjah.

Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution as there is congestion on the road.

