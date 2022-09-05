Dubai Police report accident, traffic congestion on key highway

RTA warns of a delay from midnight to 10am
Two vehicles have collided on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street, Dubai Police has said.
The accident has taken place opposite the vegetable market, heading towards Sharjah.
Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution as there is congestion on the road.
Police warn drivers to be careful around the area