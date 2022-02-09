Dubai: Palm Monorail riders can now use RTA's nol card for payments

RTA keen to enhance the customer experience in using various means of transportation

File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 8:55 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Nakheel to provide payment services via nol card at the Palm Monorail train stations in the Palm Jumeirah.

Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, and Omar Khoory, Chief Hospitality and Assets Officer, Nakheel, signed the agreement on the side-lines of the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022, which concluded in Dubai on Tuesday.

"The signing of the agreement with Nakheel signals RTA's keenness to enhance the customer experience in using various means of transportation, by providing diverse and smart options for them in paying fares," said Al Mudharreb.

"We are excited to be extending The Palm Monorail's world-class services to Nol card users across the UAE. As the first and only monorail in the Middle East, The Palm Monorail reflects Nakheel's commitment to increase connectivity between key destinations in Palm Jumeirah as well as deliver customer convenience," said Omar Khoory.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com