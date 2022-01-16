Dubai: Officials inspect Infinity Bridge before opening

Team led by chiefs of the RTA and Dubai Police also affirms the preparedness for traffic diversion due to temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri and other officials inspect the preparedness for Infinity Bridge opening on Sunday. — Courtesy: Twitter

Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022

Top officials from the Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) inspected the Infinity Bridge on Sunday morning before its opening.

The RTA shared a video on Twitter showing the officials inspecting the bridge on Sunday morning. A team led by Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA, and Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed the readiness of Infinity Bridge for vehicle movement during the visit. They also inspected the preparedness for traffic diversions related to the temporary closure of Al Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Deira to Bur Dubai.

Earlier, the authority announced that Al Shindagha Tunnel will be temporarily closed for two months.

The closure is required to complete the link between the Infinity Bridge and the new bridges with Al Shindagha Tunnel. The traffic will normally flow from Deira to Bur Dubai and vice-a-versa on Infinity Bridge, which can take 24,000 vehicles in both directions each hour.

First announced in 2018, the Infinity Bridge is part of the Dh5.3-billion Al Shindagha Corridor Project. Consisting of six lanes in each direction, the bridge has an arch shaped like the infinity symbol - which symbolises Dubai’s unlimited ambitions.

The bridge improves the link between Deira and Bur Dubai by increasing the total number of lanes crossing Dubai Creek from 48 to 60. It features a combined 3-metre track for pedestrians and cyclists.