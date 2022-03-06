Dubai: Number of cycles, rental stations to double as phase 2 of bike share service is launched

Careem Bikes completed 1.592 million trips as of February 2022.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 11:41 AM

Service offered by RTA, Careem becomes world’s first completely pedal-assisted docked bike-share initiative in the world

Dubai’s bike rental service will see the number of cycles and stations double to 1,750 and 175, respectively. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem have announced the launch of phase two of the service, making it the first completely pedal-assisted docked bike-share initiative in the world.

Phase two will see the addition of 950 pedal-assisted e-bikes (bikes operated by pedals and kinetic energy), and 95 stations. Dubai aims to deploy 3,500 bikes at 350 docking stations across the Emirate.

The new stations will be introduced in key areas across Dubai: Jumeirah Beach, Al Safa, Dubai Canal, Dubai Marina, Al Mamzar, Al Satwa, Jumeirah 1, Al Khwaneej, Al Jaffliya, Business Bay, Dubai Internet City, and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. More stations will be added in various districts during the upcoming expansion.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said he was happy with the “growing habit of cycling as a sport and using bikes as an alternative and sustainable mean of mobility”.

He referred to the fact that Dubai is home to cycling tracks that total 527km. It helps support the RTA’s efforts in “boosting the integration of mass transit means by promoting flexible car-free mobility trips, and safely integrating them with daily means of transportation”.

“Thus, it serves the overall objective of reducing the use of private vehicles and switching to the use of other more sustainable means of transportation. The step will support the Dubai Government's efforts to reduce the consumption of energy and pollution, and provide a healthier and happier environment as well as short-haul services (first- and last-mile) that help public transport riders reach their final destinations,” said Al Tayer.

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, managing director of Mobility, Careem, said the service is being expanded due to the “incredible demand we have seen for micro-mobility transport across the UAE”.

“More and more people are choosing to travel by bike, for work or leisure, and we are incredibly proud that Careem BIKE is doubling in size to become the first completely pedal-assisted docked bike-share initiative in the world.”

How the service works

Careem uses smart systems for tracking and predicting high-occupancy areas. It also introduced solar-powered bicycle docking stations and manages rentals via the Careem BIKE app, enabling customers to unlock the bikes by scanning the QR code on the bike or entering the 5-digit code from the app at the bike docking station.

How much it costs

Residents and tourists can purchase a daily pass for Dh20; a weekly one for Dh50; monthly for Dh75; and an annual pass for Dh420.

Maximum legal speed

The service covers many busy areas such as the Marina, Jumeirah Beach, JLT, The Greens, Dubai Canal, Dubai Media, Downtown Dubai, and Al Qudra as well as some streets in Al Karama and Al Mankhool.

The RTA has set the speed limit of bicycles in the emirate at 30kmph on the designated cycling tracks for amateurs; and 20kmph on private tracks or those shared with pedestrians within urban areas.

The speed is unspecified on training and professional tracks, such as Al Qudra Cycling Track.

Safety rules

>> Riders must use the designated tracks.

>> Bikes are not allowed on roads with a speed limit of 60kmph and above.

>> Rider has to get off the bicycle while crossing pedestrian crossings.

>> They must wear a protective helmet and a reflective jacket.

>> They must ride on the right side of the cycling track.

>> They have to avoid holding any moving vehicle or trailer while cycling.

>> Bicycles must not be left in a way that obstructs the movement of vehicles or pedestrians.