Dubai: Now, pay off traffic fines, service fees through instant channels

Settle dues in five minutes or less

By Gopika Nair Published: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 11:31 AM Last updated: Fri 19 Nov 2021, 11:33 AM

The Dubai Police has taken all the hassle out of paying traffic fines and service fees.

Now, residents can take advantage of several convenient channels to settle their dues instantly - or at least, in five minutes or less.

Several methods of payment are available, including instalment plans using credit cards, online banking and cash.

The majority of service channels, including kiosks, call centres and police stations, are available 24/7.

Other emirates have also recently introduced schemes so residents can settle fines with ease. Sharjah and Ajman announced that motorists could avail of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines until January 31, 2022.

The decision, which is in honour of the UAE's Golden Jubilee, aims to ease the financial burden faced by residents and help them clear their fines.

Here is a list of the channels available for settling dues:

>> Customer Happiness Centre in police stations

>> Smart police stations

>> Dubai Police website and smart app

>> Emirates NBD bank

>> Max Box kiosk

>> Wall Street Exchange