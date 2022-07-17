Dubai: New roads in residential areas to ease traffic, boost vehicle capacity at entry and exit points

The development is taking place in Al Quoz, Nad Al Sheba, Al Barsha

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 12:35 PM

New roads being constructed in three residential areas of Dubai will boost accessibility to highways and amenities, improve entry/exit and ease traffic.

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), about “60-70 per cent” of construction of internal roads spanning 34.4km in Al Quoz 2, Nad Al Sheba 2 and Al Barsha South 3 has been completed.

Al Quoz 2

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said about 70 per cent of the road, street lighting and rainwater drainage works have been completed between Al Khail and Meydan Roads.

“The project includes the construction of a network of main roads extending 16km, pavements, rainwater drainage network and streetlighting. It will improve the accessibility to various locations within Al Quoz 2 area; such as the market complex and Al Quoz Lake Park, and serves about 3,000 residents.”

The project will also improve the entry to the area and step up the capacity to 1,250 vehicles per hour at the entry/exit point from Al Meydan Road. It will enhance the connectivity with the residential area under development along with surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road.

Al Barsha South 3

The completion rate of internal roads at Al Barsha South 3 extending about 6.4km has reached 65 per cent, said Al Tayer.

“The project is at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens and surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the North, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the South (Motor City and Sports City), Arjan to the East, and Al Barsha South 4 to the West. Other elements include streetlights, car parks and bus stops,” he added.

The project will facilitate the accessibility to the recently-developed areas of Al Barsha South 3 to serve about 4,500 residents. It will improve the connectivity of the area by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa Street by 1,500 vehicles per hour. It will ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim St as well as the roads network of Al Barsha South 2.

Nad Al Sheba 2

The completion of internal roads at Nad Al Sheba 2 has touched 60 per cent. The project works include internal roads extending 12km, parallel parking, street lights, rainwater drainage system and sewage network.

“This residential community is bordered by three main roads: Dubai - Al Ain Road to the West, Nad Al Hamar Street to the East and South, and Al Manama Street to the North. The road enhancements aim to improve the traffic flow and public safety and ease the entry/exit points of the area. Connecting roads will be paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Al Manama and Nad Al Hamar Streets will be constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood,” said Al Tayer.

