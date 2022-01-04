Dubai: New interactive screen in taxis to offer passengers entertaining content

About 250 vehicles from RTA's fleet feature fully interactive 10-inch display tablets

By Web Desk Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 8:59 PM

A new onboard entertainment system that's being fitted in taxis in Dubai is set to offer passengers a selection of high-quality lifestyle, news, entertainment, and E-commerce functions on the go.

In partnership with Binary, Hala, a joint venture between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem, has begun to equip a group of taxis with the first-of-its-kind Onboard Entertainment Systems(OES).

Currently, 250 vehicles of RTA's fleet feature fully interactive, 10-inch display tablets providing passengers with engaging content while in transit. Shortly, the entire fleet will feature the Binary OES.

"The new initiative is configured to take taxi users on an integrated journey around our modern city and to explore the narrative of its enriched culture," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"As we remain committed to revolutionizing the way people move around in their city, we also aim to enrich every rider's journey, making it even more convenient and enjoyable. Our partnership with Binary follows Dubai's digitization drive and allows us to create value for residents and tourists while in transit, by showcasing cultural hidden gems and spots in the city, latest news, interactive games, and several engaging segments." said Basil Hovakeemian, Chief Executive Office, Hala.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with RTA and Hala to transform the way we ride. In addition to delivering a superior customer experience through one-touch access to entertainment options and information, we also deliver the ability for advertising to reach cord-cutting, captive and engaged audiences with interactive, geo-targeted video ads and special offers," said Santosh Sarma, Chief Executive Officer, Binary.