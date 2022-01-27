Dubai may introduce bike, car sharing service in the future

Users can also report accidents and book roadside assistance via the app
Bike and car sharing service may soon become a reality in Dubai, said the chief of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) during the International Project Management Forum that's taking place at Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai hinted at new commuting methods in Dubai in near future.
“We will be introducing options like bike and car sharing services in Dubai in near future,” said the RTA chief.
“These services are in our plans for the coming years,” added Al Tayer, while discussing sustainability and mobility projects on Day 2 of the forum.
The RTA chief also indicated about introducing different types of transport within the RTA network.
The session was based on how cities can adopt sustainable modes of transportation and future of transportation. The session also featured speakers like Dr. Mark Esposito, professor, best-selling authorand pioneer of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Anne-Marie Idrac, Minister of State for Transport, Former Member, National Assembly of France. The session was moderated by motivational speaker, Shereen Mitwali.
Al Tayer highlighted RTA's achievements since its inception. “In the last 15 years, we have built transportation with strategic projects worth $40 billion and became more sustainable. People travelling on public transport has seen sharp growth,” he said.
The RTA chief also elaborated on the reduction in pollution after the introduction of Dubai Metro, due to lesser number of vehicles on roads. "Since 2009, we have removed around one billion car trips from the road network which has contributed to reduction of around 2.6 million tons of Co2 emissions,” said Al Tayer.
Idrac praised Dubai’s infrastructure and transportation. “Transportation and infrastructure are the backbone of the economy, which is the factor behind the growth of a country, and Dubai as a city and the UAE has achieved that.”
She also pointed out that Dubai was agile in adopting new modes of transportation service with courage.
