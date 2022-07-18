Dubai: E-scooter rider injured in road accident

Authorities have launched an awareness campaign on traffic safety rules

An e-scooter rider in Dubai was injured after a vehicle crashed into him during the night. The vehicle driver did not spot the rider on the road because the latter was “wearing black clothes and on a black e-scooter”, according to Captain Ghadaer Mohammed bin Suroor, head of the Traffic Registration Department.

This came as the Hatta Police Station launched an awareness campaign for e-scooter riders. The campaign aims to educate the public about traffic rules and safety instructions.

Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet, acting director of Hatta Police Station, stressed the safety rules that riders must follow: Wear a helmet, especially when riding near highways; wear a reflective jacket; and instal bright white front and red rear light reflectors.

"The e-scooter must be parked at designated places and not be left in areas that trigger traffic bottlenecks. Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users,” Col Al Hafeet added.

