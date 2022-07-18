Dubai: E-scooter rider injured in road accident

Multi-level parking terminals will continue to be paid zones
An e-scooter rider in Dubai was injured after a vehicle crashed into him during the night. The vehicle driver did not spot the rider on the road because the latter was “wearing black clothes and on a black e-scooter”, according to Captain Ghadaer Mohammed bin Suroor, head of the Traffic Registration Department.
This came as the Hatta Police Station launched an awareness campaign for e-scooter riders. The campaign aims to educate the public about traffic rules and safety instructions.
Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet, acting director of Hatta Police Station, stressed the safety rules that riders must follow: Wear a helmet, especially when riding near highways; wear a reflective jacket; and instal bright white front and red rear light reflectors.
"The e-scooter must be parked at designated places and not be left in areas that trigger traffic bottlenecks. Riders must ride cautiously and avoid causing traffic risks to other road users,” Col Al Hafeet added.
ALSO READ:
Multi-level parking terminals will continue to be paid zones
Abu Dhabi Police warn lorry drivers especially to regularly inspect their wheels as summer can increase wear
Authorities urge motorists to follow changing speed limits
Authorities urge motorists to use alternative routes
The cost of fuel in the UAE has increased by 49 fils this month
Ride-hailing app could charge as much as 11 per cent extra for some trips
Locals say the move eases transport, reduces waiting time
Courses include five specialised programs