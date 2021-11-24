Dubai: Driver sustains major injuries as loaded truck flips in road accident

The majority of channels are available 24/7
A 26-year-old Asian sustained serious injuries after his truck loaded with vegetables and fruits tumbled over several times on Wednesday afternoon on the Mamzar Corniche Square.
The accident, caused due to speeding and inattentiveness by the driver, caused massive traffic jams as fruit and vegetables lay scattered on the road.
The driver was transferred to a hospital.
Lieutenant-Colonel Omar Bughanim, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command said that the operations room received a report at 1:45pm. He said that the speeding truck flipped over several times, scattering vegetables and fruits all over the place.
“The truck load was within permissible limits,” he said.
The Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command called on all drivers to exercise caution and abide by the speed limit.
