Dubai: AA-13, U-70 among 90 fancy car number plates to be auctioned off

AA-13 and U-70 are among a pack of 90 fancy Dubai vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits that will be auctioned off. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will host the auction at 4.30pm on Saturday, September 17.
Registration of bidders starts on Monday, September 12. Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website, Dubai Drive app, or customer service centres.
The RTA said seats are limited, and priority will be given to bidders. The RTA will take all Covid safety measures at the venue of the auction in cooperation with the hotel management.
The sale of number plates is subject to a 5 per cent VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh25,000 addressed to the RTA. Bidders also have to pay a non-refundable auction fee of Dh120.
