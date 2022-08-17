Dubai school buses with latest tech to transport 24,000 students back to school

The new academic year will begin end of the month

Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 8:27 PM

School buses equipped with the latest safety devices are being readied to transport more than 24,000 students across Dubai by the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), as the new academic year 2022-2023 gets underway at the end of this month.

According to the DTC, the preparations are in line with its keenness as a leading government entity to provide a safe and smooth mobility service for the school students in the most secure and sustainable way.

Providing such services is intended to meet the requirements of academic institutions, besides of course the students and their parents, it added.

The DTC is making every effort in its services to boost the confidence of students and parents, as well as the educational institutions, with the aim of making the corporation the first choice for school transport services. The entity also said that its efforts are in line with Dubai's objectives to enhance its profile as one of the happiest cities in the world.

The DTC "is committed to keeping pace with the continuous research and development programmes to equip its school bus fleet with cutting-edge technologies and systems, including surveillance cameras and sensors to ensure that no student is left behind on any bus:, said a statement from the transport service provider.

It added that the school buses are also fitted with emergency notification systems synchronised with the DTC control centre, as well as GPS tracking systems for the boarding and disembarkation locations of students along with an identification system using RFID technology.

The buses are also fitted with automatic fire-extinguishing systems compatible with the highest local and international standards of quality and safety. All bus drivers and supervisors are subjected to intensive training by specialised and certified trainers to train them on safe and responsible driving practices in line with RTA’s legislations that prioritise the safety of students. They are also trained to cope with emergencies and deliver first aid and other services.

Educational institutions and parents can register students and update their information via the DTC’s website and the DTC school bus app.

