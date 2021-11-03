Dubai: Accident causes huge tailbacks on key road

Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of rear number plates.
Transport1 month ago
Heavy congestion was reported on a key road in Dubai on Wednesday morning due to an accident.
Drivers faced disruption during morning rush hour after an accident on Ras Al Khor street towards Boukdra Bridge in Dubai. Police said the accident occurred early morning, causing huge tailbacks on E44.
According to Google Maps, slow moving traffic was observed on Ras Al Khor street after 9.30am.
Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of rear number plates.
Transport1 month ago
The bus service will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and head to the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi.
Transport1 month ago
Dubai Metro served 458,060 passengers on Thursday while public buses saw 254,420 passengers
Transport1 month ago
Motorists cautioned about traffic congestion.
Transport1 month ago
The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Transport1 month ago
A ticket costs Dh35, but for Masaar card users, it’s Dh30.
Transport1 month ago
Sunil K, an engineer, who has been in Dubai for 16 years now, and lives in Al Furjan, is one such resident who has switched from his car to the Metro.
Transport2 months ago