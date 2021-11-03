Dubai: Accident causes huge tailbacks on key road

Police urged motorists to take alternate routes.

By Web Desk Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 9:52 AM Last updated: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 10:01 AM

Heavy congestion was reported on a key road in Dubai on Wednesday morning due to an accident.

Drivers faced disruption during morning rush hour after an accident on Ras Al Khor street towards Boukdra Bridge in Dubai. Police said the accident occurred early morning, causing huge tailbacks on E44.

According to Google Maps, slow moving traffic was observed on Ras Al Khor street after 9.30am.