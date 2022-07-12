Dubai: 5.6 million residents used public transport during Eid Al Adha holidays

Ride-hailing app could charge as much as 11 per cent extra for some trips
At least 5.6 million Dubai residents and visitors used the public transport system to move across the city’s landmarks during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays from July 8-11, said RTA.
Public transport means, taxis, and shared mobility systems operated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines served about 2,150,000 residents while the tram carried about 87,450 commuters. Public buses transported 1,157,000 residents and visitors and marine transport ferried 256,780 travellers. About 1,750,000 people used taxis while shared transport means recorded 204,150 people.
There has been a sharp steep increase in the number of commuters this year as compared to Eid Al Adha 2020 which served 2,853,710 passengers between July 30 and August 2.
