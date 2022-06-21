Dubai: 41 vehicles seized in crackdown against illegal taxis

Authorities used big data and business intelligence applications to catch the violators

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 3:23 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 3:34 PM

Forty-one vehicles were confiscated in Dubai after a crackdown on illegal taxis. The joint campaign by the Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) targeted unlicensed passenger transport in Jebel Ali.

A total of 39 violations were reported, of which 25 were for illegally transporting passengers and the rest for promoting the illegal business.

The campaign targeted unlicensed vehicles used to transport passengers who have no social relationship with the driver in exchange for a fee. It also cracked down on the promotion of the illegal service via social media or in-person marketing.

“To curb this illegal conduct, officials issue fines to violators and impound the vehicles involved,” said Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency.

“We utilised big data and business intelligence applications in analysing violations, identifying sites and the most frequent timing of violations. Accordingly, we identified the most frequent sites of violations in 2021 and matched them with the violations that took place in 2019-2020 to identify 10 similar sites during the three years.”

