Dubai: 41 vehicles seized in crackdown against illegal taxis

Operators to work with authorities to support developing the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem for the UAE
Transport1 week ago
Forty-one vehicles were confiscated in Dubai after a crackdown on illegal taxis. The joint campaign by the Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) targeted unlicensed passenger transport in Jebel Ali.
A total of 39 violations were reported, of which 25 were for illegally transporting passengers and the rest for promoting the illegal business.
The campaign targeted unlicensed vehicles used to transport passengers who have no social relationship with the driver in exchange for a fee. It also cracked down on the promotion of the illegal service via social media or in-person marketing.
“To curb this illegal conduct, officials issue fines to violators and impound the vehicles involved,” said Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency.
“We utilised big data and business intelligence applications in analysing violations, identifying sites and the most frequent timing of violations. Accordingly, we identified the most frequent sites of violations in 2021 and matched them with the violations that took place in 2019-2020 to identify 10 similar sites during the three years.”
ALSO READ:
Operators to work with authorities to support developing the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem for the UAE
Transport1 week ago
Dedicated parking spaces have been provided to pick up and drop off passengers
Transport1 week ago
Most institutes adopt a watch-and-wait approach while parents consider alternative arrangements
Transport2 weeks ago
4WD vehicle equipped with cameras will be used to prepare the maps
Transport2 weeks ago
People must follow safety instructions, signs, and traffic signals, and give priority to pedestrians
Transport2 weeks ago
Schools need to upload commercial licence, maintenance contract, bus route and student details
Transport3 weeks ago
Abu Dhabi Customs says customers can obtain digital certificates equipped with a QR code for authentication
Transport3 weeks ago
Violators caused serious accidents
Transport3 weeks ago