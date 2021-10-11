Dubai: 350 premium car number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits to be auctioned

The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is offering 350 premium number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for motorbikes, private vehicles and classic cars.
The number plates bear A, B, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, X and W codes.
Registration started on Sunday, October 10, and the bidding process will kick off at 8am on Sunday, October 17 -- continuing for five days.
Each bidder is required to have a traffic file opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an un-refundable participation fee of Dh120.
Payment can be made at Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or Deira by credit card, Dubai Drive app or RTA website.
The selling of licencing plates in the forthcoming 65th auction is subject to a five per cent value-added tax (VAT).
Online auctions are particularly appealing to a large segment of the community as they offer fans the liberty of selecting their fancied plates in a hassle-free environment. Moreover, the auction contributes to enhancing the online service offering of RTA as part of its annual plans for upgrading the quality of processing customer transactions.
In May 2021, a new world record was created with the vehicle plate number AA9 being sold for a whopping Dh38million in Dubai, making it the second most expensive number plate in the world.
In August, vehicle number plate E55 was sold for a whopping nearly $1 million (Dh3.64 million) at an auction held by RTA. While W29 and X35 were sold for Dh2.5 million and Dh2.4 million, respectively.
