Dubai: 22 killed, 253 injured in motorcycle accidents last year

Police reveal main traffic violations committed by delivery riders.

KT file

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 12:51 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 12:55 PM

About 22 people were killed and 253 injured in road accidents involving motorcycles last year, the Dubai Police have said.

The police’s traffic department recorded 46 accidents in January and February alone. These caused three deaths and 47 injuries.

The police have urged delivery service companies to educate riders about the importance of adhering to traffic safety rules.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the General Department of Traffic, said: “Most of these accidents occurred due to traffic violations committed by motorists such as exceeding the speed limit, using a mobile phone while driving, sudden swerving, overtaking from the hard shoulder, failure to comply with a road traffic sign, and failure to leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front.”

ALSO READ:

The officer said the police have held several meetings with delivery service companies to tackle issues related to the traffic requirements, preventive measures, risks, and the most common violations committed by riders.