Dubai: 19 people injured in separate accidents over the weekend

A 5-car pile-up on a key road injured three people.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:04 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 3:07 PM

Nineteen people were injured in several traffic accidents in Dubai over the last few days, with most of the accidents caused by motorists who didn’t adhere to traffic laws and regulations, Dubai Police said on Tuesday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei said the first accident occurred last Thursday on an internal road along Al Asayel Street towards Discovery Garden when a minibus swerved and collided with a motorcycle.

"The impact caused the motorcycle to flip over in the middle of the road," Al Mazrouei said.

He added that the biker was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second accident happened the same day on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard area when an SUV veered off the road, hit a cement barrier and flipped over in the middle of the road.

Two women sustained minor injuries. The vehicle was also damaged.

"Another accident happened on Friday at the Al Maktoum International Airport when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a cement barrier. Fortunately, no injuries resulted from the accident," Brig. Al Mazrouei added.

The Director of Dubai Traffic Police stated that the fourth accident occurred on Saturday on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road below Al Muhaisnah Bridge, Abu Dhabi-bound. "We received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and several vehicles, which was caused by failing to keep a safe distance. The crash left the motorcyclist severely injured," he said.

Father, son hurt in motorcycle accident

Brig. Al Mazrouei further noted that a father and his son sustained severe injuries when their motorcycle flipped over in a desert area on Al Qudra Street.

“On Saturday evening, a sixth accident happened on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Al Khail Metro Station -- Dubai-bound -- when a minibus suddenly swerved onto the other lane and crashed into a vehicle. The impact made the bus veer off and flip over in the middle of the road. The accident left three seriously injured,” Brig. Al Mazrouei added.

The seventh accident happened later on the same day on King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in front of the Dubai Knowledge Park. The accident involved two motorcycles and two vehicles due to drivers not maintaining a safe distance between the vehicles. The crash resulted in three of them receiving minor injuries while one sustained serious injuries.

In another accident, a driver was mildly injured in a two-vehicle collision on Emirates Road towards Sharjah after the motorist failed to keep a safe distance.

5-vehicle pile-up

The director of Dubai Traffic Police also mentioned another accident -- a pile-up involving five vehicles on Dubai-Al Ain Road that resulted in three mild to severe injuries and major damages to the vehicles.

“Primary investigation found that the accident was caused by one of the vehicle’s engines breaking down in the middle of the road," he said.

Brig. Al Mazrouei concluded that two people sustained minor to severe injuries after a three-wheeler vehicle flipped over on a sandy area in an equestrian club in Al Warqa.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com