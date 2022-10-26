Driving licence in Dubai: New drivers to be taught how to report accidents on app

Top officials from the police and RTA say this will help prevent traffic jams and save drivers’ time

Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 4:46 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 6:34 PM

Authorities in Dubai have discussed a mechanism to introduce an additional lesson for new drivers about reporting minor traffic accidents on the police app. The Dubai Police have a feature on their app to report accidents without the need for a patrol to arrive at the site and assess the damages.

This came during a meeting between the Dubai Police and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to discuss traffic safety and ways to enhance them.

When a minor accident (one that does not result in casualties) happens, the drivers involved are required to move the vehicle off the road to the shoulder area. They can use the ‘simple accident report’ feature on the Dubai Police app. They can upload photos of the damage, their licence numbers and request a report that can then be sent to the insurance companies concerned for claims.

Top officials from the police and RTA discussed how this will help prevent traffic jams and save drivers’ time.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of the Dubai Police, and Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, discussed boosting joint efforts to improve the security and safety of roads.

In a joint campaign, the two entities seized 2,550 bicycles that flouted traffic rules during the first nine months of 2022.

Dubai’s ‘bicycle-friendly city project’ has seen a drastic increase in the number of people who use bikes and e-scooters. The total length of dedicated tracks will increase from 185km to 390km by the end of the year. The RTA recently announced that the bikes can be operated in 11 new districts from 2023.

The new areas are: Al Tawar 1, Al Tawar 2, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Garhoud, Muhaisnah 3, Umm Hurair 1, Al Safa 2, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha 3, Al Quoz 4, and Nad Al Sheba 1.

