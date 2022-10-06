Dh5,000 fine: Dubai motorists urged to exercise caution when driving near tram tracks

The authority reminds drivers to prioritise the safety of themselves and those around them

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 6:09 PM

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai has warned motorists about the dangers of driving irresponsibly near the city's tram tracks.

In a new social media message, the authority shared a video warning drivers that they risk incurring hefty fines of Dh5,000 if they enter, or drive through, a Dubai Tram track.

"This may cause danger or a malfunction in the vehicle’s services", the video alerts viewers.

"Don't ever risk your safety."

Earlier this week, a fine of Dh20,000, as well as a potential prison sentence, was announced for driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs – including prescription medication.

There will be no exception for cases where motorists have a prescription for the drug, the UAE Public Prosecution confirmed.

