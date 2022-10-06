Dh5,000 fine: Dubai motorists urged to exercise caution when driving near tram tracks

As per the latest update made in September, the limits range from 60 to 120kmph
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai has warned motorists about the dangers of driving irresponsibly near the city's tram tracks.
In a new social media message, the authority shared a video warning drivers that they risk incurring hefty fines of Dh5,000 if they enter, or drive through, a Dubai Tram track.
"This may cause danger or a malfunction in the vehicle’s services", the video alerts viewers.
"Don't ever risk your safety."
Earlier this week, a fine of Dh20,000, as well as a potential prison sentence, was announced for driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs – including prescription medication.
There will be no exception for cases where motorists have a prescription for the drug, the UAE Public Prosecution confirmed.
