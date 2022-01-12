UAE

Covid in UAE: Ajman suspends abra services as safety measure

Services will be suspended from today, January 12

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 3:55 PM

Last updated: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 4:02 PM

The Ajman Transport Authority announced the suspension of Abra services from today.

The transport services will be suspended from today, January 12 until January 19, 2022.

The department took the decision as a preventive measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Emirate.

In an Instagram post, the authority wrote: "Please note that the Abra transport service will be suspended from 2022-01-12 To 2022-01-19 as part of preventive measures."

