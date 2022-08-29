Back to school in UAE: Traffic rules that parents, motorists must follow

Abu Dhabi Police have urged motorists to drive carefully and follow traffic rules as pupils returned to schools on Monday for the new academic year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Captain Engineer, Mohammed Al Esai, from Abu Dhabi Police said motorists should drive carefully and reduce speed as they pass through the school zones to ensure the safety of students.

He also called on parents to adhere to traffic rules, including using the spaces designated for parking vehicles at schools as they drop off children in the morning or picking them up to avoid obstructing other motorists.

“Parents should also help the children cross the streets when dropping them off to schools,” said Al Esai.

School bus drivers have also been told to drive safely and to ensure the safety of children as they board and get off the buses.

“Bus drivers should adhere to all safety and traffic rules, including stopping at the designated areas, allowing sufficient time for children to exit and enter the vehicle, leaving a safe distance between vehicles, driving safely during fogs and extending its red stop sign during pick-up and drop-off,” he said.

Police said they have also increased patrols on various roads to ensure that drivers abide by traffic laws, follow the rules and avoid speeding during pick-up and drop-off times.

According to traffic authorities, drivers should stop at a safe distance of five metres when they see a red stop sign.

“Vehicles are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the ‘stop’ sign has been displayed, at a distance of five metres away from the school bus,” explained Al Esai adding that all school buses have radars that detect drivers ignoring the ‘stop’ sign.

Motorists who ignore the ‘stop’ signs on school buses will be fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points are registered against their licences.

School bus drivers are also required to display the ‘stop’ signs on the buses while picking up or dropping off students. The penalty for not displaying the ‘stop’ signs on school bus is Dh500 and six black points.

