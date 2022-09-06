Asia Cup 2022: RTA warns of traffic delays in Dubai due to India-Sri Lanka match

Sharjah Taxi reported zero deaths from accidents during the year 2021
RTA has warned of traffic delays due to the Asia Cup cricket match happening on Tuesday evening.
The authority has said that delays may occur Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection. It expects the traffic obstruction to last from 3pm to 11pm.
India and Sri Lanka will be playing today at the Dubai International Stadium.
ALSO READ:
Sharjah Taxi reported zero deaths from accidents during the year 2021
Field inspectors carry out periodic checks to ensure transporters comply with specifications
For the upcoming academic year, it will provide services to 170,000 students
School bus drivers have also been told to ensure the safety of children
They will have a capacity of up to 24,000 vehicles per hour in both directions
RTA warns of a delay from midnight to 10am
Passengers will be transported for free from Dubai Airport Terminal 3 to Centrepoint Metro Station
RTA issues these cards in two categories