Asia Cup 2022: RTA warns of traffic delays in Dubai due to India-Sri Lanka match

Authority says crowds are anticipated from 3pm to 11pm

File photo

Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 2:22 PM

RTA has warned of traffic delays due to the Asia Cup cricket match happening on Tuesday evening.

The authority has said that delays may occur Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection. It expects the traffic obstruction to last from 3pm to 11pm.

India and Sri Lanka will be playing today at the Dubai International Stadium.

