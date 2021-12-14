Ajman announces car rental services for individuals and companies

The Vehicle Rental Section of the Transport Authority has organized this service within the luxury vehicle rental services.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Dec 2021, 2:02 PM

The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA has announced the provision of vehicle rental service as part of its strategic objectives to achieve the Emirate's vision 2021 to support governmental and federal institutions, through the efforts made to establish an integrated and sustainable transport system.

The move is aimed at providing quality services in an easy way to customers.

Mrs. Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, Director rental section at APTA, indicated that the vehicle rental service within the five-year contracts is a qualitative addition to the transport and leasing system in Ajman, as it contributes to diversifying the transportation options and provides alternative means of transportation with high efficiency and reasonable prices that meet the needs and requirements of different segments of users.

She stressed that this service will save a lot of trouble for individuals in a lot of endless transactions and the costs imposed by agencies and rental offices in providing vehicles for transportation for individuals.

APTA has not set a limit for the cost of vehicles, and the type of vehicles to be rented can be chosen from the approved car agencies in the UAE.

Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, added that this service is the first of its kind in the UAE, as the authority provides a long-term rental service for all individuals, designated for bodies and institutions, with a maximum of five vehicles for rent.

He added that it is possible for the customer or institutions to select the type of vehicles with ease, with the presence of facilities and payment plans within the leasing plans.

He indicated that this service is provided within contracts between the APTA and the entity or individual wishing to benefit from this service, and clarify the rights and obligations of all parties, with the need to renew the contract after 5 years from the date of the beginning of the contract.

The APTA has put in place many controls and executive regulations for regulating the leasing activity and the obligations arising from the entities operating this service and for individuals and its users. The violations and fines that are imposed in the event of non-compliance with the provisions contained in the regulations and executive decisions.

The authority has opened its doors to all those wishing to benefit from this service by calling 600599997. The vehicle renter is required to hold a recognized driving license, and to bring all supporting documents.