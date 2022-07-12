Abu Dhabi's Al Maqta Bridge partially closed to traffic from today

Two lanes in both directions will undergo renovation, maintenance work

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 11:03 AM

Two lanes on Abu Dhabi's Al Maqta Bridge have been closed to traffic in both directions from today till Saturday, authorities announced.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) said in a post on Twitter that the leftmost lanes will be closed from 5.30am on Tuesday, July 12, until 5.30am on Saturday, July 16.

Motorists have been urged to drive carefully and to abide by traffic rules and regulations.

In April this year, the ITC announced that renovation and maintenance work on Al Maqta Bridge in Abu Dhabi had begun and will continue until October 2022.

Authorities said the maintenance and construction project on both sides of the bridge is aimed at improving infrastructure assets that serve the Abu Dhabi community.

The renovation project includes maintenance of the asphalt layers of the bridge slab, maintenance of pedestrian walkways on both sides, maintenance, and repainting of the metal structure (arch), maintenance of essential parts under the bridge such as concrete and metal barriers, in addition to the cosmetic elements including the bridge's metal structure - upper bridge elements - entrances and exits.

The municipality urged motorists using the bridge to refrain from overtaking and to exercise caution during the implementation of the construction works at the bridge.

Officials said the flow of traffic passing on the bridge was affected in both directions during the renovation and maintenance works.

According to the municipality, the Al Maqta Bridge will be of high and best standard after the completion of the renovation and maintenance works.

"This is commensurate with the beauty of Abu Dhabi and the development of its facilities, and at the same time maintaining this ancient bridge with distinctive structural symbolism, its splendour and brilliance," said a municipal statement.