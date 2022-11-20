Abu Dhabi Police's smart driving test project receives praises from European delegation

The vehicle for driving tests uses advanced systems for monitoring, directing and evaluating the performance of the learner

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 7:36 PM

A delegation from the European Union of Driving Schools Associations has praised Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to adopt the use of new technologies including the implementation of the smart vehicles to test new drivers applying for licences.

This was during the Mobility and Driving Education Summit 2022.

The delegation visited the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Building in Mussafah and got acquainted with the smart driving test project presented by Abu Dhabi Police during its participation in the summit.

The officials expressed the admiration for the smart vehicle for driving tests, which uses advanced systems for monitoring, directing and evaluating the performance of the learner drivers during the test.

Powered by artificial intelligence and the latest technologies, the vehicle monitors and evaluates the performance of the driver during the test, generates an automated report, and records it directly in the applicant’s file, the police said.

The initiative falls in line with the team’s strategy to deploy advanced systems in ensuring road safety in Abu Dhabi.

Police said the project has been implemented at three main inspection centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

“Each centre contains control rooms for test supervisors, electronic systems, and monitoring display screens, and performance indicators are linked with the control and monitoring rooms through an advanced communication network,” said police.

Abu Dhabi Police has continued interest in providing the best smart practices for the community and introducing customers to the latest smart initiatives as part of Abu Dhabi’s strategy towards digital transformation.