Abu Dhabi: Police warn motorists against speeding

An awareness video released by the force says that it is the leading cause of death worldwide

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Mon 16 May 2022, 4:08 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has reminded motorists to refrain from speeding and to leave enough distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.

In a new awareness campaign on social media, Abu Dhabi Police has highlighted the dangers of driving at a high speed, stressing that it was the leading cause of road deaths.

“Speeding causes the most traffic deaths in the world, according to global statistics,” police said in an awareness video posted on Twitter.

“The higher the speed of the vehicle, the more difficult it is to control, which increases the risk of endangering the passengers. To avoid accidents, avoid rushing when driving.”

Police also urged motorists to observe the legal speed limit for each road and to leave sufficient distance between their vehicle and the car in front of them.

Drivers have also been warned against using mobile phones while behind the wheel to avoid getting distracted.

“The higher the speed, the longer the brake response time to stop the vehicle, and the longer the stopping time and distance, which leads to an increase in the force of the collision in case of an accident,” the force continued to say that great haste makes great waste.

Officers have called on drivers to always follow traffic rules to protect themselves and other road users.

According to the UAE law, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 10km/hr attracts a fine of Dh400 while those exceeding the speed limit by 80 km/hr will be fined Dh3,000, slapped with 23 black points and have their car impounded for 60 days.

A Dh400 fine will be issued and a penalty of four black points will be given to those who do not leave a safe distance between vehicles.

