Abu Dhabi Police give out free car seats to families to promote children’s safety

According to traffic authorities, children below the age of four should be seated in appropriate child seats to ensure they are secured inside the vehicle

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 19 Oct 2022, 2:18 PM

Officers from Abu Dhabi Police have given out free child car seats to families and also installed them in their vehicles as part of the ongoing initiative to promote charitable work and to spread the culture of children's safety in vehicles among community members.

The "Benches of Good" initiative was carried out in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Emirates Motor Company.

Brigadier General, Mohammed Dhahi Al Himairi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police has stressed the Abu Dhabi Police's keenness to ensure the safety of children and to spread the traffic culture that necessitates having seats for children inside the vehicles.

“All family-owned vehicles should have child seats to reduce the risk of accidents, and the resulting injuries and deaths, said Al Himairi adding that small children should be put in a child seat and restrained by the seat belt when being seated in the rear of the vehicle.

The officer praised Abu Dhabi Police’s cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and its major role of extending a hand to the needy through charity and humanity through joint programs that are in the interest of the community.

According to traffic authorities, children below the age of 10 must only sit in the back seats of vehicles and should wear seatbelts. Kids under the age of four should be seated in appropriate child seats to ensure their safety.

Drivers allowing children under the age of 10 to sit in front seats of vehicles face a fine of Dh400. The vehicle will also be seized and the owner fined Dh5,000, under the Abu Dhabi traffic law.

The UAE traffic law also stipulates a fine of Dh400 for families that don't provide child car seats for children aged four and below.

Studies have shown that the impact a child could experience in an unrestrained seat is equivalent to that of a fall from 10 metres. A car seat would ensure their safety and security in the event of such accidents, according to road safety experts.

