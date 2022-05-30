Abu Dhabi: Now, get your customs certificates for vehicle registration online

Abu Dhabi Customs says customers can obtain digital certificates equipped with a QR code for authentication

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 8:06 PM

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs has announced the automation of customs certificates for the registration of vehicles. It is the first customs authority at the state level that enables customers to obtain digital certificates equipped with a QR code for authentication and protection, by applying for them through the unified government services platform TAMM.

Abu Dhabi system sends the customs certificate data to the Federal Traffic System to make the data available in the licensing departments, which saves customers’ time, effort and cost.

The new procedure for issuing customs certificates keeps pace with the acceleration of the digital development of Abu Dhabi Customs, leading to fully paperless customs services. The certificate issuance service previously required customers to visit the Customer Happiness Centre or one of the customs centres at the border crossing points to print the certificate on paper.

The General Administration of Customs Abu Dhabi added that automating customs certificates for vehicle registration and means of transportation contributes to facilitating customers by providing an innovative digital service that reduces time and cost and saves the customer's journey to customs centres.

The move comes after the authority noted a remarkable growth in the volume of demand for customs certificates, which reached 97.3 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. This motivated the administration to start implementing a well-studied plan that resulted in complete automation of the issuance of customs certificates for the registration of vehicles and means of transportation by the end of April 2022, as 3,049 self-certificates were issued by dealers through 226 digital transactions within 11 days, most of them during the Eid Al Fitr holiday period.

