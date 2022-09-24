Abu Dhabi: New speed limit will be enforced on key road starting September 26

The police call on motorists to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road

Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 11:45 AM

Abu Dhabi Police announced on Saturday that a new speed limit will be enforced on a key road in the emirate from Monday onwards.

Sheikh Zayed Road in Abu Dhabi will see a speed limit of 100 km/h starting Monday, September 26.

The authority confirmed that this rule applies on the road to Qasr Al Bahr Intersection in both directions.

Abu Dhabi police call on motorists to abide by the new rules in order to maintain safety on the road.

