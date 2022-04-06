UAE

Abu Dhabi mandates new permits for freight drivers

Operators have six months to realign their activities as per the new rule

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 11:17 AM

Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Center announced on Wednesday that freight transporters will now need to apply for a number of new permits.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, operators must now obtain permits from Asateel, the authority's integrated fleet-tracking platform that authorises the driver to transport cargo, operate a cargo vehicle, and practice professional driving.

The new rule applies to both heavy and light freight carriers, and operators will have a six-month grace period to realign their activities.

A Staff Reporter

