Transport6 days ago
Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering residential neighbourhoods during peak hours in Abu Dhabi, authorities have said.
Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that violators will be fined Dh1,000 and four traffic black points will be registered against them, as per the UAE traffic law.
The police urged heavy vehicle drivers to comply with the law, follow the guidelines at road entrances and adhere to the timings scheduled for their movement.
Rush hours in Abu Dhabi are from 6.30am to 9am and 3pm to 6pm. Peak times in Al Ain have been set from 6.30am to 8.30am and 2pm to 4pm.
Smart systems are in place throughout the roads to catch violators, Abu Dhabi Police added.
