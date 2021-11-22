Abu Dhabi announces rules for renting cars by the hour

A smart service that enables customers to identify the closest available rental car via app, and then drive and pay as per usage

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 2:57 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Nov 2021, 3:00 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have specified the rules and regulations for renting vehicles by the hour in the UAE Capital.

It is a smart service that enables customers to identify the closest available rental car via an app, and then drive and pay as per usage.

The Integrated Transport Centre’s (ITC) executive regulations cover the obligations of the operating entities and users; as well as violations and fines for non-compliance.

Vehicles can be rented by the hour for a maximum of six hours per day.

No entity can rent out vehicles by the hour without getting an approval from the Department of Economic Development and permission from the ITC. Only vehicles licensed for the purpose can be rented out within the “authorised areas”.

Users must:

Carry a recognised driving licence

Register in the smart application of the authorised operating entity

Adhere to the legislation and laws regulating traffic in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ:

Additionally, the vehicle must only be driven by the registered user.

According to the ICT, the service motivates residents to use smart transport methods and, in turn, reduce traffic congestions.

“It is also an opportunity for visitors, tourists, and businessmen to move from one place to another in the emirate with ease.”

The new scheme diversifies mobility options and provides alternative means of transport at reasonable rates.

The decision specifies the fines that will be imposed on anyone who violates the provisions of the executive regulations and clarifies the mechanism and measures required to apply for grievances and objections to fines.