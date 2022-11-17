Abu Dhabi announces free bus rides for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Festival

The event kicks-off on November 18 and will continue until March 18

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 5:00 PM

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) on Thursday announced that eight buses will be deployed to transport visitors from Mondays to Thursdays and 10 buses from Fridays to Sundays to Sheikh Zayed Festival from several locations across Abu Dhabi and vice versa.

The free-of-charge service will operate 30 trips per day from Mondays to Thursdays. The number will rise to 36 trips per day from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays. The service frequency will be between 25 to 30 minutes.

The route starts at the main bus station in Abu Dhabi and goes to Co-Operative Society Supermarket in Rabdan. From there, it will move on to the Baniyas Court parking lot and finally to the festival venue at Al Wathba.

Outbound trips will operate from 3pm until 10pm from Mondays to Thursdays at a frequency of 30 minutes. The trip from the Sheikh Zayed Festival to the main city will begin at 4:30pm and run until 11:30pm at a frequency of 30 minutes.

From Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays, the outbound trips will start at 3pm and run until 9:30pm at a frequency of 30 minutes. The return trip from the festival yard will start at 4:30pm and run until midnight, with an interval of 30 minutes between each trip.

The journey from the festival site to the main bus station in Abu Dhabi via Rabdan and Baniyas on all weekdays takes about an hour and a half..

To view the bus service timings, visit the ITC website (www.itc.gov.ae) or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800-850. Alternatively, you may also download the “Darbi” smart application.

ALSO READ: