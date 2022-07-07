4-day Eid Al Adha holiday: Sharjah, Ajman announce free parking

Users will still have to pay for some spaces over the long weekend

By Web Desk Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 10:22 AM

Paid public parking in both Sharjah and Ajman will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha break this weekend.

The Sharjah Municipality announced in a social media post that public parking users would be exempt from fees from Saturday, July 9, till Monday, July 11.

However, users will still have to pay fees for parking in seven-day paid parking zones in the emirate, which are identified by blue parking information signs.

The Ajman Municipality announced in a social media post that parking in the emirate would be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11.

They also clarified the working hours for abattoirs and public parks in the emirate.

ALSO READ:

The UAE will have a four-day weekend to mark the Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.