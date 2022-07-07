4-day Eid Al Adha holiday: Sharjah, Ajman announce free parking

Authority urges residents to use designated crossings and follow traffic rules
Paid public parking in both Sharjah and Ajman will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha break this weekend.
The Sharjah Municipality announced in a social media post that public parking users would be exempt from fees from Saturday, July 9, till Monday, July 11.
However, users will still have to pay fees for parking in seven-day paid parking zones in the emirate, which are identified by blue parking information signs.
The Ajman Municipality announced in a social media post that parking in the emirate would be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11.
They also clarified the working hours for abattoirs and public parks in the emirate.
ALSO READ:
The UAE will have a four-day weekend to mark the Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.
Authority urges residents to use designated crossings and follow traffic rules
Campaign aims to enhance security and safety for the community
The vehicle will replace traffic patrols
Motorists must adhere to speed limits for their own safety, say authorities
The ride will see commuters chugging through desert, cities, over bridges and tunnels
Route has 54 bridges and 9 tunnels that cut through Al Hajar mountains
75 per cent of Stage 2 of UAE national rail network is complete
Authorities used big data and business intelligence applications to catch the violators