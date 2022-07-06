4-day Eid Al Adha holiday: Free parking announced in Dubai

Campaign aims to enhance security and safety for the community
Transport1 week ago
Paid public parking in Dubai will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha break this weekend.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said public parking would be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. Multi-level parking terminals, however, will continue to be paid zones.
The UAE will have a four-day weekend to mark the Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.
