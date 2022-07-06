4-day Eid Al Adha holiday: Free parking announced in Dubai

Multi-level parking terminals will continue to be paid zones

By A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:45 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 3:50 PM

Paid public parking in Dubai will be free to use during the Eid Al Adha break this weekend.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said public parking would be free from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11. Multi-level parking terminals, however, will continue to be paid zones.

The UAE will have a four-day weekend to mark the Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

