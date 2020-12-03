This Emirati paramedic is always on call in emergency

He started his career as a paramedic in 2007 after receiving his higher diploma as an EMT paramedic.

For Emirati national Salem Obaid Salem Keraif, an emergency medical technician (EMT) with the Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services (DCAS), the months of March to May this year were the busiest, most stressful days of his life.

The unit the Dubai-based paramedic worked for received over 20 calls per shift, and after months of back-breaking work he said it was all for the UAE and completely worth it. “Each shift lasts for about 12 hours. We would require about an hour and a half to look into each of these patients, stabilise them and move them to a quarantine facility or a hospital, if need be,” said Salem.

He started his career as a paramedic in 2007 after receiving his higher diploma as an EMT paramedic from the Dubai Women’s College.

‘Never been a 9 to 5 kind of guy’

“I’ve never been a nine to five office-going guy. I like breaking sweat, interacting with people. Also, I’ve always wanted work in the humanitarian field and give back to my country,” Salem told Khaleej Times.

“We have four shifts in total. Before starting our shift, we would try and do an inventory check-up, clean-up and get ready,” he said.

The diversity of the calls would differ based on the location of his duty. “When I was new, I tried to be as professional as possible. The initial challenge for me was to improve my communication with the patient and it’s hard when you are dealing with so many different nationalities,” explained Salem.

“I’ve had to use sign language sometimes to ascertain the proper diagnosis. I now speak Arabic, English, Urdu, and some Japanese,” he added.

People more panicked in early days

“Since March, it has been very busy. We were working in collaboration with several governmental agencies including the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The objective was to contain the pandemic as much as possible and minimize the spread of the disease among ourselves,” he said.

“We received so many calls every day and so many of them were calls from people who were actually suffering from the seasonal flu,” he added.

Before the pandemic, the DCAS received an average of 450 to 500 emergency calls per month. “It increased by 20 to 30 per cent in the first weeks and went up to 40 to 50 per cent in the following weeks,” he explained.

“It was overwhelming. We were fully covered in PPE, and that made it tougher. Treating the patient wasn’t that exhausting, but transferring and moving patients from one place to another in a 12-hour shift was really exhausting,” he added.

“People are better educated now; they are not as panicked. I finally took some time off in November to spend time with my family,” said the father of five. “My wife was really worried in the earlier days… I got an entire room to myself at home and wouldn’t interact with them at all. I had bags packed with two weeks’ worth of stuff just in case I needed to be quarantined,” he laughed.

Salem advises all UAE residents to take care of their mental health. “Maintain your health, working hours, sleeping properly, and healthy habits should be followed or they face the risk of catching the virus. Also, abide by the rules and regulations set by the DHA,” said Salem.

