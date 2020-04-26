The greatest upsets the sporting world has ever seen

From Kapil's Devils' stunning the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup final to Leicester City scripting the greatest underdog story, take a look at our five major sporting upsets as you stay home to battle Covid-19

JOY FOR INDIA AND PAKISTAN

That enduring image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup trophy on the Lord's balcony will forever remain etched in memory, so too, that of a suave Imran Khan doing the same at the MCG. That day in the English summer of 1983 wasn't just a normal day with the unheralded Kapil's Devils stunning two-time champions, the mighty West Indies of Clive Lloyd and his galaxy of stars. It was David slaying Goliath, in the true sense, and one that changed the face of Indian cricket. Nine years later, neighbours Pakistan, inspired by Imran, won their first and only World Cup.

LEICESTER CITY'S FAIRYTALE

Who would've ever thought or even imagined it? It even led former England captain Gary Lineker to suggest that we could be celebrating the greatest sporting upset of all time. Indeed, it was. Bookmakers in England were offering odds of 5000-1 against Leicester City winning the Premier League. And yet, Claudio Ranieri and his men scripted the most unlikely of fairytales to clinch the 2015-16 Premiership from under the nose of the big guns - Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. They won it for the first time in their 132-year history, becoming the 24th club to do so.

LA CELESTE SILENCE MARACANA

The atmosphere was like no other. The new stadium - the Maracana - built in Rio de Janeiro, was packed to the rafters, 200,000 it was said. And the setting couldn't have been apt. The Samba Boys Brazil, playing a final, on home turf, and into front of their beloved fans. The whole of the Maracana echoed, the whole of Brazil roared for the 1950 World Cup on home soil. But the Uruguayans tore that script to shreds. Winger Alcides Ghiggia, who scored the winner, later said: "Three people have silenced the Maracana - Frank Sinatra, the Pope and me."

ALI'S RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE

Those were the years when boxing was at its absolute peak. And those were the days of the greats like Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Ken Norton and Michael Moorer. And one of the greatest boxing bouts of all time and one of the biggest upsets was between Ali and Foreman in 1974. Labelled 'The Rumble in the Jungle,' Ali took down the reigning world champion, who was unbeaten until then. Ali had lost to Frazier and Norton previously, the two opponents Foreman had easily beaten. Yet, Ali came with a different tactic which came to be known as 'rope-a-dope.'

KRAJICEK HALTS PETE

Like Roger Fededer does now, Pete Sampras once owned Wimbledon. The American was synonymous with the hallowed lawns at SW19, winning seven titles. The 14-time Grand Slam winner towered over the rest in England, winning it from 1993 to 2000. But there was one that slipped away in 1996. Dutchman Richard Krajicek not just stunned Sampras but the entire tennis world on Centre Court, beating him in straight sets in the quarterfinals. It ranks as one of the biggest upsets in history. And the Dutchman made sure that it counted for something, going on to lay his hands on the trophy.