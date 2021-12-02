WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng concerns

The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Tennis2 weeks ago
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) drew criticism on Thursday from China for its decision to suspend all tournaments in the Asian nation out of concern for the well-being of star player Peng Shuai and the safety of other players.
Unconvinced by Peng’s public appearances since a scandal broke a month ago over her sexual assault accusations against Chinese former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli, the WTA said it wanted assurances of her wellbeing and has sought an investigation.
The International Olympic Committee said it held a second video call with Peng on Wednesday, after one late last month.
“We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
Peng appeared to be “safe and well,,” it added.
The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Tennis2 weeks ago
Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Paris Masters final on Sunday
Tennis3 weeks ago
My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open, he said
Tennis1 month ago
Things being as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne, Djokovic told the Serbian daily
Tennis1 month ago
The 24-year-old Bencic won the singles gold and a silver in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics this summer
Tennis1 month ago
I know UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary, so it's going to be amazing there, she said
Tennis1 month ago
The MWTC ball kids programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with top tennis stars
Tennis1 month ago
The Olympic gold medallist has repeatedly denied the allegations
Tennis1 month ago