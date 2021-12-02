WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng concerns

The International Olympic Committee said it held a second video call with Peng on Wednesday, after one late last month

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) drew criticism on Thursday from China for its decision to suspend all tournaments in the Asian nation out of concern for the well-being of star player Peng Shuai and the safety of other players.

Unconvinced by Peng’s public appearances since a scandal broke a month ago over her sexual assault accusations against Chinese former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli, the WTA said it wanted assurances of her wellbeing and has sought an investigation.

“We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Peng appeared to be “safe and well,,” it added.