WTA suspends tournaments in China over Peng concerns

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. (Reuters)
By Reuters

Published: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 3:11 PM

Last updated: Thu 2 Dec 2021, 3:29 PM

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) drew criticism on Thursday from China for its decision to suspend all tournaments in the Asian nation out of concern for the well-being of star player Peng Shuai and the safety of other players.

Unconvinced by Peng’s public appearances since a scandal broke a month ago over her sexual assault accusations against Chinese former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli, the WTA said it wanted assurances of her wellbeing and has sought an investigation.

The International Olympic Committee said it held a second video call with Peng on Wednesday, after one late last month.

“We have offered her wide-ranging support, will stay in regular touch with her, and have already agreed on a personal meeting in January,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Peng appeared to be “safe and well,,” it added.


