Rafael Nadal wins praise for sportsmanship after rival injures ankle

Osaka lost 7-5 6-4 on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues
Tennis1 week ago
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on tennis ace Rafael Nadal for his caring nature towards his rival Alexander Zverev during the semi-final of the ongoing French Open 2022 on Friday.
Olympic gold champion Zverev had to pull out of the semi-final against Nadal, due to an injury on his right ankle during the second set at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris on Friday. The match ended in Nadal's favour with a score of 7-6 (10-8), 6-6.
Taking to his Twitter, Sachin posted a picture of Nadal, talking and comforting an injured Zverev, and wrote, "The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special."
Alexander's brother Mischa Zverev, also a German tennis player, praised Nadal's sportsmanly conduct as well.
ALSO READ:
Meanwhile, the 13-time champion Nadal stormed into the finals of the French Open on his 36th birthday.
Osaka lost 7-5 6-4 on Monday, a year after her dramatic withdrawal from the claycourt Grand Slam tournament amid mental health issues
Tennis1 week ago
Nadal said last week that he would take a doctor with him to Paris after a chronic foot injury flared up at the Italian Open
Tennis2 weeks ago
The ATP has yet to make a decision on Wimbledon after the Grand Slam became the first tournament to ban Russian and Belarusian players over Ukraine crisis
Tennis2 weeks ago
The Serb won his sixth Italian Open title with an easy win over Tsitsipas
Tennis2 weeks ago
Tunisia's Jabeur became the first Arab player to claim a WTA 1000 title with her stunning victory in Madrid last week
Tennis2 weeks ago
Madrid Open winner Jabeur and Russia’s Kasatkina play their semifinal later on Saturday
Tennis2 weeks ago
The 21-time major winner was hampered by a chronic foot injury in his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open
Tennis3 weeks ago
If Djokovic does not reach the semifinals at the Italian Open, he will surrender top spot in the rankings to Russian Daniil Medvedev
Tennis3 weeks ago