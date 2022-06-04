Rafael Nadal wins praise for sportsmanship after rival injures ankle

Alexander Zverev had to pull out of the French Open semifinal mid-match after the injury

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on tennis ace Rafael Nadal for his caring nature towards his rival Alexander Zverev during the semi-final of the ongoing French Open 2022 on Friday.

Olympic gold champion Zverev had to pull out of the semi-final against Nadal, due to an injury on his right ankle during the second set at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris on Friday. The match ended in Nadal's favour with a score of 7-6 (10-8), 6-6.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin posted a picture of Nadal, talking and comforting an injured Zverev, and wrote, "The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special."

Alexander's brother Mischa Zverev, also a German tennis player, praised Nadal's sportsmanly conduct as well.

Meanwhile, the 13-time champion Nadal stormed into the finals of the French Open on his 36th birthday.