US Open champion Emma Raducanu to play in Abu Dhabi

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates after winning the US Open. (Reuters)

Abu Dhabi - I know UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary, so it's going to be amazing there, she said

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 12:41 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Oct 2021, 12:58 PM

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut, organisers Flash Entertainment said while announcing the first big name for the December event.

The 18-year-old Briton is arguably the hottest name in tennis.

Last month, Raducanu set a host of records at Flushing Meadows as she becoming the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

The Canada-born star also became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 and the first Briton to win a women’s Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, said the Mubadala tennis organisers are delighted to bring Raducanu to the mega event in Abu Dhabi.

“Seeing Emma’s star rising with superb performances in the summer, and the fans’ reaction, we knew we had to bring her to Abu Dhabi, with Emma’s remarkable victory at the US Open reinforcing that decision,” Lickrish said.

Raducanu will feature in the women’s match, which will take place alongside a series of elimination matches featuring six of the world’s best male tennis players at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi from December 16 to 18.

“Emma – and her opponent – who will be announced in coming days, will continue the legacy of the MWTC women’s match, which has a history of attracting the biggest names in some epic encounters. This year’s full line-up, to be announced in the weeks ahead, underlines Abu Dhabi’s capability to host world-class international events featuring global talent, in a safe and secure environment,” Lickrish said.

Raducanu, the British No. 1 and world No. 22, is looking forward to making her MWTC debut, and following in the footsteps of greats including Sharapova and Serena and Venus Williams.

“I’ve never been to Abu Dhabi and can’t wait to go and play in the championship. I know the UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the beginning of December, so I’m sure it’s going to be amazing there and I’m excited to experience everything the country has to offer both at the event and culturally,” she said.

Tickets, starting from Dh100 for adults and Dh50 for children, are available from ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE.