Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild parents' home

Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus following Moscow's conflict with Ukraine
Tennis6 days ago
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina said she will use her prize money from Wimbledon to help rebuild her parents’ home after it was bombed during the Russian conflict.
Kalinina said her parents are now staying at her apartment while the rebuilding work takes place at their home in Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March.
The town, near the capital Kyiv, was heavily damaged at the start of the conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.
“Their house was attacked. There are huge holes in the house. There are no apartments anymore,” said Kalinina, who is seeded 29th at the grasscourt Grand Slam.
“So now this home is getting rebuilt, so they can’t live there. They live in my apartment where I’m living with my husband.
“Now they are at home safe, they have everything. I’m grateful that they have the opportunities to live, and I am playing tennis.”
Wimbledon banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year’s tournament following the conflict.
After beating Anna Bondar 4-6 6-2 6-4 in the first round Kalinina will next face compatriot Lesia Tsurenko, who said winning or losing tennis matches was not a priority for her while her hometown Kyiv comes under renewed attack.
For Kalinina, however, each victory is a way of helping families in Ukraine survive the tragedy.
“It’s hard to focus, but for me it matters if I win or if I lose,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m helping my grandmother and grandfather, who are in occupied territory now.
“The more I win, I’m helping other families and other people. It’s a privilege to play here, it’s a privilege to play every tournament. If you go further, you earn more money ... For me, that matters.
“I’m not a superstar so I’m helping with what I can. And it’s a lot to them, and for me that’s huge motivation to play.”
Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus following Moscow's conflict with Ukraine
Tennis6 days ago
Jabeur and Williams are expected to begin their doubles campaign at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday
Tennis1 week ago
Despite a ban on Russian players, Dzalamidze will be able to compete at Wimbledon after she changed her nationality to represent Georgia
Tennis1 week ago
Jabeur, the first Arab woman to lift a WTA singles title, beat Belinda Bencic in the final
Tennis1 week ago
The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year
Tennis2 weeks ago
I played with no feeling in the foot, with a foot asleep because of the anaesthetic injections into the nerve, Nadal said after winning the French Open
Tennis3 weeks ago
I will ask myself if I am ready to do a major surgery which may not guarantee I will be competitive, he said after winnings his 14th French Open
Tennis3 weeks ago
Nadal was too strong for the Norwegian in the final
Tennis3 weeks ago