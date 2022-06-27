Tunisia's Jabeur crushes Bjorklund to reach Wimbledon second round

The Tunisian, the first Arab woman to win a WTA 1000 tournament, reached a career-high ranking of second before the start of Wimbledon

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her first round match against Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 5:27 PM

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 on Monday to book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon.

After reaching a career-high ranking of second, the 2021 quarterfinalist served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year.

Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grasscourt title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One.

The Tunisian broke Bjorklund’s serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes.

Jabeur converted her first match point when Bjorklund sent a backhand long and she will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.