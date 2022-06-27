Tunisia's Jabeur crushes Bjorklund to reach Wimbledon second round

I played with no feeling in the foot, with a foot asleep because of the anaesthetic injections into the nerve, Nadal said after winning the French Open
Tennis
Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur proved far too strong for Mirjam Bjorklund of Sweden, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1 6-3 on Monday to book her spot in the second round of Wimbledon.
After reaching a career-high ranking of second, the 2021 quarterfinalist served strongly and dominated from the baseline against the 125th-ranked Bjorklund who made her debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam this year.
Jabeur arrived in London having lifted a grasscourt title in Berlin two weeks back and was in an attacking mood in her first career meeting with the 23-year-old Swede on a cloudy day on Court One.
The Tunisian broke Bjorklund’s serve three times to take the opening set and a single break was enough in the second for Jabeur to seal victory in 53 minutes.
Jabeur converted her first match point when Bjorklund sent a backhand long and she will next meet Canadian Rebecca Marino or qualifier Katarzyna Kawa of Poland for a place in the third round.
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis
Tennis