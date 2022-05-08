Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur makes history at Madrid Open

The former world number one, who will be 41 in August, has not played since July last year
Tunisian Ons Jabeur sealed her first WTA 1000 title after defeating American Jessica Pegula 7-5 0-6 6-2 in an entertaining Madrid Open final on Saturday.
Jabeur fell to her knees after completing the biggest win of her career, becoming the first Arab player to win a WTA 1000 title.
Jabeur had been in scintillating form at the claycourt tournament and the 27-year-old produced a determined display against Pegula to end her journey in the Spanish capital on the perfect note.
Jabeur had a slow start, being down 1-4 in the opener, but took advantage of a handful of loose baseline errors from Pegula to make it 4-4.
The first Arab player to crack the top 10 of the world rankings, Jabeur showed flair and fighting spirit as she saved a set point at 4-5 before closing out the set on her serve.
The Tunisian, however, lost her grip in the second set where she was handed a bagel by Pegula, who recovered remarkably and looked unstoppable.
The decider saw world number 10 Jabeur at her aggressive best — the Tunisian fighting through a long deuce game and breaking on her first chance to earn a double-break lead and chance to serve out the win.
