Tsitsipas, Kyrgios fined after stormy Wimbledon clash

Greek star Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction

Nick Kyrgios (right) shakes hands with with Stefanos Tsitsipas after winning their third round match. (Reuters)

By AFP Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 1:15 AM

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were both fined on Sunday for offences committed during their tempestuous Wimbledon clash.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction while the Australian was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios won Saturday’s stormy third-round clash, following which the pair exchanged insults in their post-match press conferences.

Kyrgios was also fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round match.