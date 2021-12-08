Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open 2022

The victory gave Djokovic an early lead at the top of the Green Group in round-robin play
Tennis3 weeks ago
Former World number one Serena Williams will not contest the Australian Open 2022 following advice from her medical team on Wednesday.
The 23-time grand slam singles champion had an injury-disrupted season and has not competed since an ankle injury forced her to retire six games into her first-round Wimbledon clash with Aliaksandra Sasnovich in June.
“While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete,” Williams said in a statement.
“Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level,” she added.
ALSO READ:
Williams was a semifinalist in 2021, defeating Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep before falling to eventual champion Naomi Osaka. A left knee injury sidelined her until the clay season this year.
The seven-time AO winner reached the fourth round of Roland Garros, but she eventually suffered an injury in the first round of Wimbledon. Williams’s last title came at Auckland in 2020 and is currently ranked World No.41.
On Monday, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu also decided to skip the first major of the season. The young Canadian star is taking a break from the tour, before targeting a comeback later in 2022.
The victory gave Djokovic an early lead at the top of the Green Group in round-robin play
Tennis3 weeks ago
The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Tennis3 weeks ago
Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Paris Masters final on Sunday
Tennis1 month ago
My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open, he said
Tennis1 month ago
Things being as they are, I still don’t know if I will go to Melbourne, Djokovic told the Serbian daily
Tennis1 month ago
The 24-year-old Bencic won the singles gold and a silver in the doubles at the Tokyo Olympics this summer
Tennis1 month ago
I know UAE is celebrating its 50th anniversary, so it's going to be amazing there, she said
Tennis1 month ago
The MWTC ball kids programme provides youngsters with the opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with top tennis stars
Tennis2 months ago