Serena Williams, Ons Jabeur make perfect start at Eastbourne doubles

'Djokovic is one of the best players in history. Playing against him is always a big challenge'
Tennis2 weeks ago
Serena Williams made a winning return to action at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday as she and partner Ons Jabeur came from a set down to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova 2-6 6-3 (13-11) in the women’s doubles.
The former world number one had not played competitive tennis since limping out of last year’s first-round match at Wimbledon — where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles — in tears due to a leg injury.
Back on court and on the grass again, Williams stepped up preparations for Wimbledon, where the main draw starts next Monday, having been granted a wildcard to enter, alongside Tunisian Jabeur in the opening round at Eastbourne.
Looking rusty with some loose early shots, the 40-year-old Williams, who has slipped to 1204th in the singles rankings, saw her serve broken in the fourth game and there was no way back as Spaniard Sorribes Tormo and her Czech partner took the opening set.
Williams, who was sporting black tape on her face to help with a sinus problem, had no answer as Sorribes and Bouzkova made three successive breaks at the start of the second to help put them in a commanding position.
However, a ferocious volley from Williams helped her and Jabeur hold serve to make it 4-3, before the American showed further signs she was starting to find her rhythm with a booming forehand down the line to break their opponents’ serve.
Williams served out the next game to take the match to a final set tiebreak, which swung this way and that, with both pairings having match points before Sorribes Tormo missed a volley at the net to gift her opponents victory.
“It was so fun to play with Ons,” Williams said. “We had fun.
“I caught some fire behind me! I needed that. It was good. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”
Earlier at Eastbourne, British number four Katie Boulter stormed to one of the biggest wins of her career with a 1-6 6-4 6-4 win over 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova, while Jodie Burrage completed a day to remember for Britain by beating world number four Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3.
'Djokovic is one of the best players in history. Playing against him is always a big challenge'
Tennis2 weeks ago
Nadal puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris on the line against the defending champion in the quarterfinal
Tennis3 weeks ago
It's the first since 1994 that two teenagers — Rune and Alcaraz — have reached the quarterfinal stage of a Grand Slam
Tennis3 weeks ago
The two champions will meet for the 10th time at Roland Garros and 59th time overall in a rivalry stretching back to 2006
Tennis3 weeks ago
Djokovic's pace was too much for Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round match on Sunday
Tennis3 weeks ago
The Russian world number two stormed into French Open second round with straight-set win
Tennis4 weeks ago
Some big players may not play at Wimbledon next month after ATP and WTA decided to remove ranking points from the grass court tournament
Tennis4 weeks ago
The ATP and WTA removed ranking points from Wimbledon after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to Russia's conflict with Ukraine
Tennis4 weeks ago