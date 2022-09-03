Serena says she won't reconsider retirement but 'you never know'

When Williams leaves the stage she will not be walking away from the sport she says has given her 'everything'
Serena Williams said Friday that she will not reconsider her decision to retire from tennis, but added: "You never know".
Williams suffered what was almost certainly a career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.
"Will you reconsider?" a tearful Williams was asked on court.
"I don't think so, but you never know."
The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.
