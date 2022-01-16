Serbian president says Australia 'humiliated themselves' with court ruling against Djokovic

This screen grab taken from AFPTV shows Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) wearing a face mask as he arrives at the lawyer's office on Sunday. (AFP)

Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high, Vucic told local media

By AFP Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 1:43 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Jan 2022, 2:01 PM

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lashed out at Australian authorities Sunday morning, hours after a federal court paved the way for the deportation of Novak Djokovic on the eve of the Australian Open over his vaccine status.

"They think that they have humiliated Djokovic with this mistreatment of him for 10 days, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high," Vucic told local media.