Serbian president says Australia 'humiliated themselves' with court ruling against Djokovic

Djokovic won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic lashed out at Australian authorities Sunday morning, hours after a federal court paved the way for the deportation of Novak Djokovic on the eve of the Australian Open over his vaccine status.
"They think that they have humiliated Djokovic with this mistreatment of him for 10 days, but they have humiliated themselves. Djokovic can return to his country with his head held high," Vucic told local media.
The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian says he is now determined to stay in Melbourne and compete in the Australian Open, which starts in six days
The governing body of men's tennis 'continues to strongly recommend vaccination for all players on the ATP Tour'
Djokovic won the court battle on Monday to stay in Australia
Government lawyer Christopher Tran told the judge that the immigration minister 'will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation'
Despite stoking controversy for his vaccine scepticism, Djokovic made early donations in Serbia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic
If he ends up defending his title and getting to 21 slams, it'll be one of the greatest tennis stories ever told, said India's former player Somdev
The 34-year-old vaccine sceptic has never revealed his Covid-19 immunisation status
